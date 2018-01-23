CONGRATULATIONS! Actor Prateik Babbar gets ENGAGED to longtime girlfriend

: After 2017 proved to be the wedding season, 2018 comes with no exception. Popular Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar who is known for his role in hit film ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ is not single anymore.Prateik Babbar got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar on 22January. Actor took to Instagram to announce this happy news. With a very quirky picture, Prateik wrote, “#monday.. "holy snappp!.. that just happened!" 💗”Check out this picture:As per report in Mumbai Mirror, “Prateik and Sanya know each other from last 8 years but duo got together only a year ago after Sanya returned from London in January 2017 having completed a yearlong post-graduate course in filmmaking from Goldsmiths University.”Ceremony took place in Lucknow at Sanya’s farmhouse.Talking to Entertainment daily, Prateik said, “Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnised on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She’s the best partner I could have asked for. It didn’t take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds clichéd, but I can’t stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in my life,”Sanya is writer, director and editor and her father Pawan Sagar is politician.Prateik Babbar is son of veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar and late Bollywood actress Smita Patil.Check out some of Pictures of Prateik and Sanya:Prateik has also acted in ‘Dhobi Ghat’, ‘Dum Maaro Dum’, ‘Aarakshan’, ‘My friend Pinto’, ‘Ek Deewana Tha’.Congratulations to Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar.