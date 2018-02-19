CONGRATULATIONS! Actor Mohit Marwah is getting MARRIED

Mohit Marwah is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Antara Motiwala in a destination wedding style.
The complete wedding will take place in the scenic Al Ras Khaimah in UAE. As per news in India.com, “Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor, Sidhaanth Kapoor amongst others have already reached the venue and have been posting updates on social media. Boney Kapoor, Sri Devi with daughter Khushi Kapoor, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor are also touted to be at the do.”
Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will too soon join the family in UAE.
Check out some pictures:
Favorite airport look 😍👌🏼🔥 this is what you call flying in style! ✈️👓 Baba at Mumbai airport earlier enroute Dubai for his bhai (Mohit Marwah) ki shaadi! 🎉 #ArjunKapoor #AirportDiaries #EnrouteDubai #AntuMoh #Latergram #FlyingInStyle #AyeChashmish #IntellectualBadass #Coach
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor FC USA (@arjunkusafc) on
Too much hotness 🔥❤ @arjunkapoor #arjunkapoor #uaediaries #AntuMoh
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor Online (@arjunkonline) on
Off to his Veere ki Wedding @mohitmarwah #antumoh #weddingbells
A post shared by TEAM ARJUN KAPOOR (@teamarjun) on
#fashion #instafashion #trending #fashionable #womensstyle #womensfashion #chic #trendy #streetstyle #streetfashion #fashionenvy #fashioninspiration #fashionstatement #style #stylish #beautiful #classy #fullskirt #red #croptop #bustier #hot #chilipeppers #redlips #sunnies #antaramotiwala #thesartorialist #lamodedumonde
A post shared by La mode du monde 🇫🇷 (@lamodedumonde) on
Mohit made his acting debut with film ‘Fugly’. He also acted in film ‘RaagDesh’.
Congratulations to Mohit and Antara.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 19 Feb 2018 08:29 AM