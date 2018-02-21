CONGRATS ! Singer Ankit Tiwari gets ENGAGED to PALLAVI SHUKLA !

Popular Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari got engaged to Pallavi Shukla on Tuesday in a private ceremony in Ankit's hometown Kanpur. When the the news of his marriage flashed, fans went crazy to see the picture of the bride-to-be.Finally, we can now see the beautiful girl Ankit is marrying. Check out the picture of their engagement.Ankit and Pallavi.While Ankit picked a polka-dots tuxedo, Pallavi stunned in a bright red Sari.They are getting married on Februray 23. What more ? Pallavi is the girl of his grandma's choice. Cute isn't it?This may sound like any ordinary arranged marriage but it has a very cute story behind it. Ankit's Dadi was travelling from Kanpur to Delhi in train where she met this girl "Pallavi Shukla" who is a mechanical engineer by profession. After talking for a while the women clicked and dadi knew she has found the perfect match for his grandson who otherwise has no time for love.Check out how Ankit and Pallavi are grooving to Bollywood tracks on their engagement.