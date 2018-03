There were rumours that Ranbir Kapoor is dating a Delhi girl called Bharti Malhotra whose pictures we shared recently. But these pictures were quite shocking for her friends. Well, one acquaintance of Bharti shared, “It is not possible that she is dating Ranbir. I have met her six months back. She is in a relationship with this guy called Prateek Chaudhary.Rumours were rife that Ranbir Kapoor is dating this Delhi girl Bharti Malhotra and also that she went to Morocco where Ranbir is shooting for a film. Well, so the fact is that Bharti is not dating Ranbir but this guy:Prateek has also tattooed Bharti’s name on his arm in a very stylish way. Do we need more proof?