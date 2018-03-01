Comedian Bill Cosby's Daughter Passes Away At 44

According to TMZ, Ensa Cosby died from renal disease on Friday night.According to the report, she had a history of medical problems and was possibly awaiting a kidney transplant.As per USA TODAY, Cosby's spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement that read, "The Cosby Family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease."On that note, Cosby's another child, Ennis, was murdered in 1997 at the age of 27, by an 18-year-old in a failed robbery attempt.Ensa steadfastly supported her dad through his legal troubles, where he has been accused of being a sex offender by dozens of women.