'Coco' Helmer Dedicates Oscar Win To Mexico

This was the second Oscar for director Lee Unkrich, who won his first Oscar for 'Toy Story 3'.Darla K. Anderson, one of the producers of the movie, started her acceptance speech by saying, "Coco is proof that art can change and connect the world, and this can only be done when we have a place for everyone and anyone who feels like another to be heard."While, the film's director dedicated the award to the people of Mexico and noted, "The biggest thank you of all [goes] to the people of Mexico. 'Coco' could not exist without your endlessly beautiful culture and traditions. With 'Coco', we tried to take a step forward toward a world where all children can grow up seeing characters in movies that look and talk and live like they do. Marginalized people deserve to feel like they belong. Representation matters."Pixar has won the 'Best Animated Feature; trophy nine times, for 'Coco', 'Inside Out', 'Brave', 'Toy Story 3', 'Up', 'Wall-E', 'Ratatouille', 'The Incredibles' and 'Finding Nemo'. Its sister company, Walt Disney Animation Studios, won three times, for 'Frozen', 'Big Hero 6' and 'Zootopia'.The film beat out fellow nominees 'The Boss Baby', 'The Breadwinner', 'Ferdinand' and 'Loving Vincent'.Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan just picked up its third Oscar for the night in the category of 'Best Film Editing'. The movie earlier won in the 'Best Sound Editing' and 'Best Sound Mixing' trophies.