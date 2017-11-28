'Coco' crosses 'Justice League' in US Box Office Thanksgiving race

The festive time of Thanksgiving brings spirit of togetherness and harmony among the people of the United States and this has been reflected in the US Box Office as well, with Disney and Pixar's musical fantasy film 'Coco' breaking DC Films' sci-fi superhero film 'Justice League's record in raking the moolah.Coco has definitely struck a chord with the audience as the vibrant Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)-themed animated musical has now collected an estimated total of USD 71.2 million in only five days of release, out of which a smashing USD 49 million was collected over the long holiday weekend from November 24 to 26, according to Entertainment Weekly.Meanwhile, big-budget spectacle Justice League collected only USD 40.7 million over the weekend and USD 63 million over the last five days.Coco marks the fourth-highest Thanksgiving opening ever, behind Frozen (USD 93.6 million), Moana (USD 82.1 million), and Toy Story 2 (USD 80.1 million).Coco has also collected USD 82.2 million from foreign markets bringing its worldwide total to USD 153.4 million since its November-22 release.Coco trailer:Justice League's worldwide total now stands at USD 481.3 million since its November 17 release.Justice League trailer:Directed by Lee Unkrich and co-directed by Adrian Molina, Coco received positive reviews from critics and is currently rated 96 per cent "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The film centres around a 12-year-old Mexican boy, who confronts his family's ancestral ban on music.Coco's cast includes newcomer Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, and Alanna Ubach.