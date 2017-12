May the spirit of the Christmas fill your home with peace, joy and love. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas! 🎄 🎊 pic.twitter.com/pf75ZEFfb2

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 25, 2017



Merry Xmas from Tiger and Zoya ... pic.twitter.com/RidVgu0x6q



— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 24, 2017









Merry christmassssss 🎄 ❤️️🎈🌟🦄

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:55am PST







When Mr K convinces me to dance around trees again:) Merry Christmas folks! #Jingleballe pic.twitter.com/4wuJazowRX



— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 24, 2017



As the festive season begins, Bollywood celebs have reached out to their friends, followers and fans to wish them a Merry Christmas.Newly-wed Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to wish her loved ones 'peace, joy and love' as she wrote, "May the spirit of the Christmas fill your home with peace, joy and love. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!"Here's what the other stars wrote:Salman Khan: Merry Xmas from Tiger and Zoya ...Katrina Kaif: Merry christmassssssTwinkle Khanna: When Mr K convinces me to dance around trees again:) Merry Christmas folks! #Jingleballe