'Chennai Express' Karim Morani Producer surrenders in RAPE CASE

Bollywood Producer Karim Morani surrendered to police here in connection with the alleged rape of a 25-year-old aspiring actress, hours after the Supreme Court dismissed his bail plea.The "Chennai Express" producer surrendered at the Hayathnagar police station on the city's outskirts around midnight.He will be produced before a court later in the day, police said on Saturday.The Delhi-based woman alleged that Morani raped her on the pretext of marrying her. She alleged that Morani took her nude pictures and videos and sexually exploited her by threatening to post the same on social media.The police had booked him in January on charges of rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and cheating.The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Morani's petition challenging the Hyderabad High Court's verdict cancelling his bail.The High Court on September 5 had upheld the decision of the sessions court cancelling Morani's bail.Morani was booked for cheating, rape, wrongful confinement), criminal intimidation), and cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of marriage under the Indian Penal Code.The complainant alleged that Morani raped her in Mumbai and also at a film studio in Hyderabad in 2015 after promising to marry her.The woman, who had done her Bachelor of Business Management (BBA) from Delhi, said she had met Morani through his daughter, who was also a theatre artiste in Mumbai.The producer, however, had denied the allegations. Morani said the complaint was filed with the sole intention of tarnishing his reputation and image.The producer's name had also figured as an accused in the 2G spectrum scam. He was accused of helping channel funds to the tune of Rs 200 crore to popular Tamil television channel Kalaignar TV.