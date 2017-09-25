Check Shahid Kapoor's first look as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati







On Monday morning, the makers of Padmavati unveiled the look of Shahid on Twitter.36- year old Shahid is playing the role of King of Chittor and Rani Padmini’s husband Maharawal Ratan Singh in the much-awaited period drama.In Maharawal’s look, Shahid is supporting beard and long moustache, defining the strong personality of a Rajput warrior. In an earlier interview, Shaid Kapoor while talking about his look had said, “When you are playing a King, you need to have a certain personality. At that time, the people used to not be very skinny and lean, so you need to have a manly personality. Basically for that, and to carry those outfits also, Sanjay sir wants me to be a little muscular and a little full. But I will be gaining weight in terms of muscle and not in terms of fat. This is because I am playing the character of a warrior. The Rajput kings had very strong personalities.”Well, now that the look of Deepika and Shahid are out, we are eagerly waiting to see the Ranveer Singh’s look who is playing the role of Alauddin Khilji in the movie. The film is set to release on December 1.