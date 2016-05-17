'Charming' Kareena Kapoor goes 'de-glam' for 'Udta Punjab'

The makers of the upcoming flick released a video, showing the 35-year-old actress donning a simple avatar. The actress is seen wearing salwar kameez for her role of simple doctor in the film.
Also, Alia Bhatt, who is playing a role of Bihari migrant worker in the movie, is looking every inch of her character.
The movie that revolves around drug abuse in the affluent north Indian State of Punjab and how the youth have succumbed to it en-masse resulting in a socio-economic decline, is being directed by Abhishek Chaubey.
The film that also stars Shahid Kapoor and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, is slated to hit the theatres on 17 June 2016.
