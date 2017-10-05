Celina Jaitly calls losing dad, son 'difficult'

Speaking on the trauma Celina said: "It's all just so difficult to deal with... I've been trying to keep it together since papa passed away." Her father passed away two months ago.
"After all that we have been through, all I can say is we have immense gratitude that the universe didn't leave our arms empty. It's just too painful to talk about," she said.
Celina had announced on September 30, the "bittersweet" arrival of her second set of twins, but shared with a heavy heart that one of the two sons succumbed to a serious heart condition.
READ: Celina Jaitly shares a good and bad news after her pregnancy.
The actress gave birth to Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag in Dubai on September 10.
"However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son Shamsher Jaitly Haag... could not continue his journey in this world," her social media post had said.
Celina's only solace is the thought that her father and little son were "now united".
GOOD GOD IS THAT Shoulders, arms AND TUMMY?! Oh wait even a peeking knee cap.... MY EYES ARE BURNING WITH THE SLUTINESS.!!! 😊😊 Upon posting a recent pregnancy picture in a bathtub with a message condemning the stereotype s associated with pregnant women and their bodies in our culture, clicked by my beloved Peter Haag ( swipe left for bathtub picture) for @missmalini I was surprised to see what followed next. While I did receive a lot of love, my social media feeds on my Instagram, Twitter & FB Fan Page turned into a battle ground of trolls vs like minded followers & well wishers. Having been perceived to violate traditional expectations for behaviour & dress code during pregnancy it was not surprising to see trolling/ slut shaming on my post and honestly to me they truly are laughable and don’t affect me personally... However...... [Read further click on link ]- http://bit.ly/2wOGoHD. #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #twinpregnancy #pregger #pregnancy #shaming #slutshaming #trolled #bollywood #mylife #myworld #myopinion #standupforyourself #standupforyourrights #bollywood #celinasworld #myworld
#Repost @missmalini ・・・ #celinajaitly shares a powerful message for all the pregnant women and mothers out there! She says: - I decided to post this picture because it is so important to Free yourself from a negative body image that people generally associate with pregnancy — and making a good one last beyond pregnancy. No matter what size you become and you may or may not have challenges in course of pregnancy, during pregnancy we need to develop a willingness to view bodily changes as part of the journey of motherhood, instead of something to be feared. So I want to remind all fellow preggers to celebrate your amazing body which is capable of creating life in its full glory. When my darling hubby Peter clicked this picture I was elated because it is so important to me... for us as women to feel good about ourselves and celebrate the changes that the body experiences during pregnancy. I am seen here soaking my pregnant aches and pains away in London... got caught in a bit of chilly rain on our way back from a delightful evening of London's exquisite Broadway theatre experiences. A bath with sea salts and organic soaps is a great way to soothe sore muscles and relax during pregnancy. Just keep the temperature warm, not hot, and be careful as you step in and out of the tub. Fellow preggers, remember to avoid soaking in water that's hot enough to raise your body temperature... very important. Remember -- you have a baby growing inside of you, and you have to take care of your body so your baby can be healthy during its developmental process and once it's born. All the best !! Check out the blog on MissMalini.com to read what she said. . .https://www.missmalini.com/2017/09/01/celina-jaitly-shows-off-baby-bump-beautiful-bathtub-photo/#axzz4rR48TiRh . . . #celebrity #celebrities #celeb #famous #celebritystyle #bollywood #celina #celinasworld #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #instagood #twinstagram #celina #pregnancy #celebritynews #star #actor #actress #bollywoodactress #mumbai #model #kingofbollywood #mothers #motherhood #mom
A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial) on
One green smoothie with every possible veggie for me ....and the #bump will have one strawberry, one chocolate, one pistachio one banana and 3 scoops of chocolate icecream please ... 😋😋. #lol #pregnantlife #bollywood #thankful #myworld #celina #celinajaitley #celinajaitly #celinasworld #pregger #pregnancy #pregnantlife #nomakeup #pregnantlife
A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial) on
Light dances it's dance of millions of years upon life ... couldn't help capturing the stripes that the sun casted through the blinds ... it was a special ambience at workout today ! #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #bollywood #twinstagram #pregger #pregnancy #preggerlife #pregnancyworkout #mylife #myworld #celinasworld
"I only wish Dad and Shamsher would send a sign. It's been a challenging last two months.
"Arthur is the light at the end of our dark tunnel. It's difficult to talk about Shamsher but I want to thank everyone for the joy they shared for Arthur and the sorrow they expressed for Shamsher.
"I hope pain one day turns into beautiful memories... till then please bless my family."
The 35-year-old actress, who is married to hotelier Peter Haag, has five-year-old twin sons, Winston and Viraaj.
A former beauty queen and model, Celina won the Miss India in 2001 and was the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001.
