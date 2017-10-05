Celina Jaitly calls losing dad, son 'difficult'

GOOD GOD IS THAT Shoulders, arms AND TUMMY?! Oh wait even a peeking knee cap.... MY EYES ARE BURNING WITH THE SLUTINESS.!!! 😊😊 Upon posting a recent pregnancy picture in a bathtub with a message condemning the stereotype s associated with pregnant women and their bodies in our culture, clicked by my beloved Peter Haag ( swipe left for bathtub picture) for @missmalini I was surprised to see what followed next. While I did receive a lot of love, my social media feeds on my Instagram, Twitter & FB Fan Page turned into a battle ground of trolls vs like minded followers & well wishers. Having been perceived to violate traditional expectations for behaviour & dress code during pregnancy it was not surprising to see trolling/ slut shaming on my post and honestly to me they truly are laughable and don’t affect me personally... However...... [Read further click on link ]- http://bit.ly/2wOGoHD. #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #twinpregnancy #pregger #pregnancy #shaming #slutshaming #trolled #bollywood #mylife #myworld #myopinion #standupforyourself #standupforyourrights #bollywood #celinasworld #myworld

