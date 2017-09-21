Celebs wish Bollywood's 'Heroine' Kareena a happy birthday!







Happy birthday to my darling baby sister and best friend ???????????? #fashionistas#learningearly????#the80's#throwback #birthdaywishes#happybirthday#love#happiness#togetherness❤#memories#family#sisters????#myrock

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT













Happy happy birthday my darling beebo ❤️️❤️️



A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on







Happy birthday to the sibling I wish I had!!!! Love you so much bebo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️



A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT



A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star got nostalgic on her younger sister's birthday and shared a throwback picture of the two from 80s, captioning, "Happy birthday to my darling baby sister and best friend ?????? #fashionistas#learningearly??#the80's#throwback #birthdaywishes#happybirthday#love#happiness#togetherness?#memories#family#sisters??#myrock."The 'Ki & Ka' star's best friend Amrita also shared a picture of the two, in which the 'Kambakkht Ishq' star is planting a kiss on bebo's cheek, captioning, "Happy happy birthday my darling beebo ??????."Film director KJo also shared expressed his love for the "sibling" he always wanted, captioning, "Happy birthday to the sibling I wish I had!!!! Love you so much bebo??????????."Director Jitesh Pillai also posted a picture along with the 'Jab We Met' star, captioning, "jiteshpillaaiHappy birthday my lovely little Bebo you absolutely crackerjack woman #kareenakapoorkhan. You exasperate me with your whimsical ways. I've never laughed with someone so much as much as I have laughed with you. Your funny takes and sharp quips are reserved for my black book. Our meetings have become as rare as a cold day in July but whenever they do happen they are so much fun.I can see that you are in a happy space and I wish you loads of joy in the new innings of your life. Hope to see u in more films like #Dev #Omkara and #Chameli. I know I've given you enough lectures on how to handle your career. When you have unthinkingly given up on prestigious and sensible movies I've let you have it. But you would just hear me indulgently. Stay red hot always and just be you. Everyone else is taken. Happy birthday and here's to many more absolutely crazy and zany."On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her first film post pregnancy 'Veere Di Wedding,' which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania