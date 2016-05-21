'Captain America: Civil War' surpasses $1 billion mark worldwide

The latest superhero film “Captain America: Civil War” has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide, making it the 25th movie to do so.The film collected $314 million in the US on Thursday in 14 days since its domestic release. In overseas markets, the film minted $677 million after 23 days, reports variety.com.Disney Studios noted that it’s the top grosser of 2016 and the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to pass $1 billion, joining “The Avengers” ($1.518 billion), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ($1.405 billion) and “Iron Man 3” ($1.215 billion).In India, “Captain America: Civil War” has collected Rs.56.63 crore so far.