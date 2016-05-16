Cannes: Sonam Kapoor spells elegance in all-white ensemble

Cannes: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor lived up to her fashionista tag as she walked the red carpet of the 69th Cannes Film Festival here on Sunday in a bespoke all-white floor-sweeping gown.

After teasing fashion aficiondos with her first two appearances -- a long caped outfit by Anamika Khanna, and then a mesmerising black and blue sculpted sari made of molten wires by Rimzim Dadu, the "Aisha" star sashayed down the red carpet in a customised couture Ralph and Russo gown teamed with Ferragamo shoes and Chopard accessories, read a statement.This is the sixth year of Sonam walking the red carpet at Cannes as the L’Oréal Paris ambassador.For the first time in six years, Sonam will also be attending the prestigious amfAR gala, established to raise funds for the fight against AIDS. It is scheduled for May 19.Some of Sonam's past appearances at Cannes have been criticised, but this year, she seems to be getting the look spot on.