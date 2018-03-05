'Call me by your Name', 'Get Out' Win Screenplay Oscars

The film beat fellow nominees 'The Big Sick' (Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani), 'Lady Bird' (Greta Gerwig), 'The Shape of Water' (Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor) and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' (Martin McDonagh)."I knew if someone let me make this movie that people would hear it and people would see it," said Peele.He added, "This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible, I thought it wasn't gonna work, I thought no one would ever make this movie - but I kept coming back to it."Peele also thanked "all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie," the film's cast and crew, wife Chelsea Peretti, and his mother, "who taught me to love even in the face of hate."He then expressed gratitude for everyone who saw the film. "To everybody who went and saw this movie, to everybody who bought a ticket, who told somebody to buy a ticket, thank you - I love you for shouting out at the theater, shouting out at the screen, let's keep going. I love you all, thank you so much."Meanwhile, 'Call me by your Name' won the Academy Award for 'Best Adapted Screenplay'.Writer James Ivory, more than 30 years after his first Oscar nomination, James Ivory has finally been honored with his first win.The 89-year-old arrived wearing a classic tux complete with a graphic portraying the film's leading man (Timothee Chalamet) emblazoned onto his button-down.Ivory, who became the oldest winner of a competitive Oscar at age 89, started off his acceptance speech thanking the novel's author, Andre Aciman."Whether straight or gay or somewhere in between, we've all gone through first love, I hope, mostly intact," Ivory said.Ivory's screenplay beat out Aaron Sorkin's 'Molly's Game,' Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber's 'The Disaster Artist,' Dee Rees and Virgil Williams' 'Mudbound,' and Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green's 'Logan'.Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve's 'Blade Runner 2049' took its second Oscar of the night in the category 'Best Cinematography'. The movie earlier won the Academy Award for 'Best Visual Effects' at 90th annual Academy Awards.