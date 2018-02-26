 BREAKING NEWS: Sridevi DIED From Accidental Drowning In Her Bathtub
Forensic reports shows traces of alcohol found in Sridevi's body, reports UAE's Gulf News. She may have lost her balance and fell down in her bathtub & died due to drowning.

By: || Updated: 26 Feb 2018 04:55 PM
Image- Twitter@SrideviBKapoor

The sudden demise of the”Chandni” of Bollywood has sent shockwaves throughout the nation. Bollywood’s first female superstar passed away on Saturday night following a heart attack in Dubai as reports claimed.

Now, in a shocking revelation, the actress died of accidental drowning according to the latest reports issued by the hospital. The report clarifies the reason of death is 'Accidental Drowning'.

Check out this report:

Image- ABP News Bureau

The Dubai Police release the forensic report on Sridevi’s death to her family. She reportedly had a fainting spell in her bathroom and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai.

Politicians, sports personalities, Bollywood fraternity in addition to common people expressed their condolences.

First Published:
