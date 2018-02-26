BREAKING NEWS: Sridevi DIED From Accidental Drowning In Her Bathtub

Now, in a shocking revelation, the actress died of accidental drowning according to the latest reports issued by the hospital. The report clarifies the reason of death is 'Accidental Drowning'.
Forensic reports shows traces of alcohol found in Sridevi's body, reports UAE's Gulf News. She may have lost her balance and fell down in her bathtub & died due to drowning.

Image- ABP News Bureau
The Dubai Police release the forensic report on Sridevi’s death to her family. She reportedly had a fainting spell in her bathroom and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai.
Politicians, sports personalities, Bollywood fraternity in addition to common people expressed their condolences.
First Published: 26 Feb 2018 04:48 PM