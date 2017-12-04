'End of an era' : Bollywood reacts to death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor



Shashi Kapoor's versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017



Innumerable Bollywood dreams came to life watching your iconic dialogue, "Mere paas maa hai." Your tremendous contribution to cinema will always be remembered. RIP #ShashiKapoor ji



— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 4, 2017



Just landed in Mumbai to extemly sad news of my very dear #ShashiKapoor ,co actor of my First film passed away!!Gentleman with Charm personified,Classy, Witty,Disciplined and handsome are just few of the words that mildly discribe him . Cherish my time With him!Irreplacable Man! pic.twitter.com/rn4vi9VqaI



— poonam dhillon ੴ (@poonamdhillon) December 4, 2017



Did films like Trishul , Sawaal, Basera, Bepanah Etc with this utterly beautiful handsome man!!!Loss not only to The Kapoor Family & Film Industry but to Nation. RIP Shashi uncle



— poonam dhillon ੴ (@poonamdhillon) December 4, 2017



Am deeply saddened by the passing away of my co-star #ShashiKapoor. The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone.. All that remains are his films...and precious memories.. ???? RIP Shashi-ji.



— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) December 4, 2017



You won't be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji.



— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 4, 2017



As the skies burst and it begins to rain in this part of Mumbai. My heart is filled with deep gratitude. Thank you Sir ! You touched our lives only the way you could have . ???????????? pic.twitter.com/IzRvKDOXM9



— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 4, 2017



RIP Sir. You will be deeply missed by all???? #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bkr48vvtKp



— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 4, 2017



That effervescent smile, that infectious charm!. We will miss you Shashiji! RIP #ShashiKapoor #legend pic.twitter.com/A8rs8fplNj



— Kaykay Menon (@kaykaymenon02) December 4, 2017



One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories.

RIP #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/wXM0YSoQ45



— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 4, 2017



So sad to hear the passing of the most charming #ShashiKapoor ji, really saddened by this news. Pray for his soul to find peace. Thank him for the amazing memories he gave us all. Condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP SIR.



— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 4, 2017



Sad to hear about the passing away of our most charismatic handsome & finest actor #ShashiKapoor. Sir you will always remain in our hearts. RIP



— Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 4, 2017



Deeply saddened to know that legendary film actor #ShashiKapoor Ji is no more. His demise is great loss to the world of cinema & marks end of an era. He will always be remembered for his charm & impeccable presence in front of the camera. My deepest condolences to the family.



— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 4, 2017



Oh no! Remember #ShashiKapoor as someone who always laughed and was happy in his movies. If you can spread joy, you have lived a good life.



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2017

Rest in Peace #ShashiKapoor .



— Aasif Sheikh (@iaasifsheikh) December 4, 2017



I feel a part of me is gone. A great actor, smart, cosmopolitan, impossibly handsome & w/a name that was often confused w/mine. (My office got two calls from journalists today about my reportedly serious ill-health!) I will miss #ShashiKapoor. Condolences2his family&all his fans pic.twitter.com/fSz3jafPZJ



— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2017



#ShashiKapoor ji is no more... An era comes to an end... Thoughts and prayers with the family... RIP. pic.twitter.com/A0SJzf5o8x



— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2017



One of the most iconic dialogues ever, #ShashiKapoor . You will continue to inspire future generation of actors. Condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QBoLf7IlPb



— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2017



New Delhi: Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor dies at the age of 79. His death is a huge loss to the Indian entertainment industry. As the news of his death spread like a wildfire, hashtag #shashikapoor became the topmost trend of Twitter.Shashi Kapoor has a number of blockbusters to his name and was the icon of Hindi cinema in 70's. He has featured in some evergreen songs like Kabhie Kabhie, Keh doon tumhe and likes which are loved by the new generation even.Prominent personalities from fields of entertainment, cricket and politics took to Twitter to express their heartfelt shock.Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his condolence on the demise of the legend.Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar remembers the iconic dialogue of Shashi Kapoor from his film Deewar, "mere paas maa hai". Check his tribute here.Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a collection of Shashi Kapoor's photographs, right from when he was a small kid.Shashi kapoor's co-star Poonam Dhillon expressed her sorrow and shared this vintage photograph with the actor. She has starred with kapoor in many films like Sawal, Basera and Bepanah.Actress and TV host Simi Garewal says that an era is gone with Shashi Kapoor.Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan also expressed his grief on Twitter.Bollywood dorector and producer Mahesh Bhatt who has made many films with Kapoor, wrote this heartfelt message for him.Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu shared this black and white picture of his youth.Actor Kay Kay Menon is going to miss "Shashi Ji".The Kabhie Kabhie actor was a favourite of Dhamaal actor Javed Jaaferi, who wrote this emotional note on Twitter.Popular Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal thanked "the most charmimg" actor for the "amazing memories".That's not it. Personalities from diverse section are pouring out condolence message for the evergreen actor.