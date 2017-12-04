 'End of an era' : Bollywood reacts to death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • "End of an era" : Bollywood reacts to death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor

"End of an era" : Bollywood reacts to death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor was one of the most popular actors who ruled the screens in 70's. Eminent personalities from the field of politics, entertainment and sports are sharing some vintage photographs of the actor.

By: || Updated: 04 Dec 2017 08:01 PM

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor dies at the age of 79./Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor dies at the age of 79. His death is a huge loss to the Indian entertainment industry. As the news of his death spread like a wildfire, hashtag #shashikapoor became the topmost trend of Twitter.

Shashi Kapoor has a number of blockbusters to his name and was the icon of Hindi cinema in 70's. He has featured in some evergreen songs like Kabhie Kabhie, Keh doon tumhe and likes which are loved by the new generation even.

Prominent personalities from fields of entertainment, cricket and politics took to Twitter to express their heartfelt shock.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his condolence on the demise of the legend.

 



Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar remembers the iconic dialogue of Shashi Kapoor from his film Deewar, "mere paas maa hai". Check his tribute here.

 



Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a collection of Shashi Kapoor's photographs, right from when he was a small kid.

 



Shashi kapoor's co-star Poonam Dhillon expressed her sorrow and shared this vintage photograph with the actor. She has starred with kapoor in many films like Sawal, Basera and Bepanah.





Actress and TV host Simi Garewal says that an era is gone with Shashi Kapoor.

 





Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan also expressed his grief on Twitter.

 



Bollywood dorector and producer Mahesh Bhatt who has made many films with Kapoor, wrote this heartfelt message for him.





Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu shared this black and white picture of his youth.



Actor Kay Kay Menon is going to miss "Shashi Ji".

 



The Kabhie Kabhie actor was a favourite of Dhamaal actor Javed Jaaferi, who wrote this emotional note on Twitter.



Popular Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal thanked "the most charmimg" actor for the "amazing memories".

 





That's not it. Personalities from diverse section are pouring out condolence message for the evergreen actor.

 



 





 



 







 





 



 



For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SAD NEWS: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor is no more. He was 79

trending now

INDIA
Kumar Vishwas talks of return of Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra ...
TV
Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi face-off in ...
INDIA
AIMIM Chief Owaisi hits out at Mohan Bhagwat over ...