Brad Pitt First Appearance After Aniston Split With Husband

On that note, Pitt and Aniston were America's hottest celebrity couple for five years and went strong from 2000 to 2005 before announcing their tragic divorce.So now, tons of fans reportedly started calling for the two to give their romance another go as they are both single.The 54-year-old actor attended the Gersh Oscar Party, along with some of the buzziest nominees ahead of the 90th annual show this weekend."He looked happy and healthy," a source at the party told, as quoted by PEOPLE."He stayed pretty low-key in a cap, but guests were definitely buzzing about him being there and how great he looked. He was smiling and being social with people," source added.Pitt's appearance came just hours after it was revealed he will be starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and reuniting with Quentin Tarantino for the director's upcoming ninth film titled, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.The film will open in theaters in 2019.This also marks a rare public appearance for Pitt who has been keeping a low profile since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.