Boxer Anthony Joshua Faces Backlash Over Misogynist Comment



“He’ll want to be a man’s man. Spread his wings. Build his character...”



So by that token should a woman not build her own character?



No?!



Character is just for men to have.



Women are cardboards.

— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) March 3, 2018



Society has spent centuries rearing women to be good wives yet failing to produce the good husbands who deserve them.



— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) March 3, 2018





How Anthony Joshua can look at his niece, not as a child but as someone who is going to be a "wife" is really bemusing. Girls are hardly ever allowed to be. This isn't just about him, it's about everyone who shares this shitty, reductive view of little girls.

— T. Rankïn' ∆ (@AfroVII) March 2, 2018



Anthony Joshua letting us know his son is allowed to ‘build character’ whilst his niece must prepare to ‘be a wife’ Forget all the potential imbedded in her, forget her hopes and dreams because that’s all she must prepare for in life apparently🙄



— TheFishTankUK (@TheFishTankUK) March 2, 2018





The dialogue that's occurring shouldn't be about Anthony Joshua as a person. Nobody knows him. No one can judge him. The dialogue should be about where this thinking stems from in the first place and the consequences of this thinking on boys and girls in general.

— Toni (@t0nit0ne) March 2, 2018

