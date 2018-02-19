 Box-Office Report: 'Padmaavat' Set To Cross 300 Cr At Indian BO
Box-Office Report: 'Padmaavat' Set To Cross 300 Cr At Indian BO

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' proved to be a money spinner at box-office, Crosses ₹ 275 Cr Mark

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 08:31 PM
Image- Twitter

Padmaavat box office collection: Despite running at the theater for four weeks, 'Padmaavat' is not done yet. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus has set the box-offices ablaze worldwide. The movie is proved to be a money spinner at silver screens by earning whopping amount and becoming immensely popular among the audience.

Despite other releases, period drama continues its winning streak even after four weeks run at the theatres.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared some box-office figures that reveal, the film has earned a total of Rs 276.50 crore. It seems that the film is set to cross 300 cr mark in Indian trade market.

