Box-Office Report: 'Padmaavat' Set To Cross 300 Cr At Indian BO

Despite other releases, period drama continues its winning streak even after four weeks run at the theatres.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared some box-office figures that reveal, the film has earned a total of Rs 276.50 crore. It seems that the film is set to cross 300 cr mark in Indian trade market.
Check out the stats:
#Padmaavat continues to set the BO ablaze... Crosses ₹ 275 cr mark… [Week 4] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4 cr. Total: ₹ 276.50 cr. India biz... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018
#Padmaavat biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 166.50 cr
Week 2: ₹ 69.50 cr
Week 3: ₹ 31.75 cr
Weekend 4: ₹ 8.75 cr
Total: ₹ 276.50 cr
India biz.
Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
SUPER-HIT.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018
First Published: 19 Feb 2018 08:27 PM