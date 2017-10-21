Box office collection: 'Golmaal Again' outdoes 'Secret Superstar' on post-Diwali day

After minting 4.80 crores on Diwali, the Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer ‘Secret Superstar’ has seen a steep jump on its overseas collections on Day 2, mainly due to word of mouth promotion.The film showed 304% growth at the box office in Australia, reported Bollywood Hungama.However, there was little to rejoice for the makers as per the India collections go by. There was very little change in the film’s occupancy in the morning, noon and evening shows on Friday.The Advait Chandan directorial, ‘Secret Superstar’ which released on Thursday, revolves around a teenager named Insiya (Zaira), who dreams of becoming a famous singer and how she changes her life and the lives of everyone around her.Aamir is playing the quirky character of Shakti Kumaarr in the movie.The film received a good start on Diwali and is garnering strong word of mouth, read a statement issued on behalf of the makers.According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "Secret Superstar" released in 1,750 screens across India and in 1,090 screens overseas."'Secret Superstar'. Thursday: Rs 4.80 crore. Business should grow today (Friday)," Adarsh tweeted.The film has been backed by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao under their banner Aamir Khan Productions along with Zee Studios.This film faced tough completion from the multi starrer Golamaal Again, which hit the theatres on Friday and has already mitend around 25 crores on Day 1.Trade analysts say latest iteration of the Golmaal series has all the signs of getting to the 75 crore mark by this weekend.The film has an all-star cast with names like Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others.