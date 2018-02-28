Bollywood's Chandni embarks on her LAST JOURNEY ever

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi's mortal remains are being taken to Vile Parle crematorium where her last rites will be performed.The veteran actress received guard of honour by Maharashtra police force. Giving the due honour to the first female superstar of India, her body is wrapped in tricolour as she goes on her last ride.As per the customs Sridevi's body has been decked up like a bride. She has been draped in a red Benarasi Sari, with red bindi and bright red lip colour and finally she has been wrapped with the tricolour.Image: ANIAs husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Janhvi kapoor, brother -in-law Sanjay kapoor and step-son Arjun Kapoor leave with her in a truck that has been decked up with flowers, thousands of fans too follow the vehicle to be a part of the legendary actress' last journey.Image: ANIIt is indeed heartbreaking to see the bubbliest celebrity lying cold and motionless.Sridevi (Image: ANI)With moist eyes and heavy hearts thousands of fans, film fraternity and the billions of Indians are bidding one last goodbye to the nation's most beloved lady.