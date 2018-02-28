 Bollywood's Chandni embarks on her LAST JOURNEY ever
Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor stand by her side in the truck on the way to crematorium.

By: || Updated: 28 Feb 2018 03:12 PM
Sridevi (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actress Sridevi's mortal remains are being taken to Vile Parle crematorium where her last rites will be performed.

The veteran actress received guard of honour by Maharashtra police force. Giving the due honour to the first female superstar of India, her body is wrapped in tricolour as she goes on her last ride.

As per the customs Sridevi's body has been decked up like a bride. She has been draped in a red Benarasi Sari, with red bindi and bright red lip colour  and finally she has been wrapped with the tricolour.

Image: ANI Image: ANI

As husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Janhvi kapoor, brother -in-law Sanjay kapoor and step-son Arjun Kapoor leave with her in a truck that has been decked up with flowers, thousands of fans too follow the vehicle to be a part of the legendary actress' last journey.

Image: ANI Image: ANI

It is indeed heartbreaking to see the bubbliest celebrity lying cold and motionless.

Sridevi (Image: ANI) Sridevi (Image: ANI)

With moist  eyes and heavy hearts thousands of fans, film fraternity and the billions of Indians are bidding one last goodbye to the nation's most beloved lady.

