Bollywood MEGASTAR Amitabh Bachchan posts JOB APPLICATION on TWITTER !

The thespian, 75, took to Twitter, where he shared an article which read that actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are too tall for actors Shahid Kapoor and Aamir Khan.
"Job Application: Name: Amitabh Bachchan, DOB: 11.10.1942, Allahabad, Age: 76, credentials: Worked in films for 49 years, in approximately 200 films, speaks Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Height: 6'2''. Available: You shall never have height problem!" Amitabh tweeted on Saturday.
T 2617 - Job Application :
Name : Amitabh Bachchan
DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad
Age : 76 yrs
Credentials : worked in films for 49 years , IN APPROX 200 FILMS
Speaks ; Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali
HEIGHT : 6'2'' .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!! pic.twitter.com/7SBGedQNz9
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 17, 2018
On the work front, Amitabh has three films in his kitty -- "102 Not Out", "Brahmastra" and "Thugs Of Hindostan"
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 18 Feb 2018 02:19 PM