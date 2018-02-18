 Bollywood MEGASTAR Amitabh Bachchan posts JOB APPLICATION on TWITTER !
In a hilarious tweet , Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan uploaded his resume in response to a publication's article.

By: || Updated: 18 Feb 2018 02:28 PM
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has jokingly uploaded a job resume on Twitter emphasising on his height.

The thespian, 75, took to Twitter, where he shared an article which read that actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are too tall for actors Shahid Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

"Job Application: Name: Amitabh Bachchan, DOB: 11.10.1942, Allahabad, Age: 76, credentials: Worked in films for 49 years, in approximately 200 films, speaks Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Height: 6'2''. Available: You shall never have height problem!" Amitabh tweeted on Saturday.



On the work front, Amitabh has three films in his kitty -- "102 Not Out", "Brahmastra" and "Thugs Of Hindostan"

