Bollywood MEGASTAR Amitabh Bachchan posts JOB APPLICATION on TWITTER !



T 2617 - Job Application :

Name : Amitabh Bachchan

DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad

Age : 76 yrs

Credentials : worked in films for 49 years , IN APPROX 200 FILMS

Speaks ; Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali



HEIGHT : 6'2'' .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!! pic.twitter.com/7SBGedQNz9

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has jokingly uploaded a job resume on Twitter emphasising on his height.The thespian, 75, took to Twitter, where he shared an article which read that actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are too tall for actors Shahid Kapoor and Aamir Khan."Job Application: Name: Amitabh Bachchan, DOB: 11.10.1942, Allahabad, Age: 76, credentials: Worked in films for 49 years, in approximately 200 films, speaks Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Height: 6'2''. Available: You shall never have height problem!" Amitabh tweeted on Saturday.On the work front, Amitabh has three films in his kitty -- "102 Not Out", "Brahmastra" and "Thugs Of Hindostan"