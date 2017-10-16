 Bollywood Filmmaker Lekh Tandon Passes Away
His biopic, Amrapali starring Vyjayanthimala and Sunil Dutt, was India's submission to the 39th Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film.

16 Oct 2017
(Filmmaker Lekh Tandon with Shah Rukh Khan /Image- Twitter)

New Delhi: Year 2017 is not going well with Bollywood Industry. We have lost many actors and directors in the past including Tom Alter, Vinod Khanna and Ompuri.

Veteran filmmaker Lekh Tandon passed away on Sunday, October 15. He was known for films like ‘Agar Tum Na Hote’ , ‘Amrapali’, ‘Dulhan Waho Jo Piya Man Bhaye’. This ace filmmaker also directed TV serial ‘Dil Dariya’ in 1988 which introduced Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

He was on bed rest for last five-six months according to the reports. Tandon also acted in films like Swades, Rang De Basanti and Chennai Express.

(Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with Filmmaker Lekh Tandon/Image- Twitter) (Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with Filmmaker Lekh Tandon/Image- Twitter)

His demise broke many fans and celebrities who took to Twitter to express their grief. Check out Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Kapur  and other Bollywood celebrities’ reaction on Lekh Tandon death:

 



 





 



 





 

His biopic, Amrapali starring Vyjayanthimala and Sunil Dutt, was India's submission to the 39th Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film.

He received the Best Director Award for his film Agar Tum Na Hote starring Rajesh Khanna in Filmfans Association of India in 1983.

