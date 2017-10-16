Bollywood Filmmaker Lekh Tandon Passes Away



Sad dat #LekhTandon passed away but wonderful dat he did so with his boots on.He was working on his latest film with a newcomers zeal . RIP

— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 15, 2017



goodbye #LekhTandon Extraordinary film maker/story teller of his times. Never ever refused an actor at his doorstep some warmth advice n tea



— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 15, 2017





Very VERSATILE Director who gave several HITS!

Was privileged to work with u in Swades!

Will always miss ur gentleness Sir! RIP #LekhTandon pic.twitter.com/B4m1M96Cjc



— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) October 15, 2017





A storyteller par excellence... A wonderful person... RIP #LekhTandon ji... Heartfelt condolences!

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2017

Veteran filmmaker Lekh Tandon passed away on Sunday, October 15. He was known for films like ‘Agar Tum Na Hote’ , ‘Amrapali’, ‘Dulhan Waho Jo Piya Man Bhaye’. This ace filmmaker also directed TV serial ‘Dil Dariya’ in 1988 which introduced Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.He was on bed rest for last five-six months according to the reports. Tandon also acted in films like Swades, Rang De Basanti and Chennai Express.(Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with Filmmaker Lekh Tandon/Image- Twitter)His demise broke many fans and celebrities who took to Twitter to express their grief. Check out Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Kapur and other Bollywood celebrities’ reaction on Lekh Tandon death:His biopic, Amrapali starring Vyjayanthimala and Sunil Dutt, was India's submission to the 39th Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film.He received the Best Director Award for his film Agar Tum Na Hote starring Rajesh Khanna in Filmfans Association of India in 1983.