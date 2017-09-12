 Bollywood Diva Ileana D'Cruz Poses For Magazine Cover
Updated: 12 Sep 2017 10:37 PM
(Ileana D'Cruz/Image- Instagram @Cosmoindia)

New Delhi: Ileana D'Cruz features on the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine's edition for the month of September 2017.

Donning an orange bralette with an off white striped pantsuit, it's her new hairdo that catches the eye.

The official account of the magazine shared the cover on Instagram with the caption, "It's finally here! @ileana_official is the cover of our September issue. Check out her exclusive interview in this month's Cosmo!: @anushkam Styled by: @amandeepkaur87: #SubhashVagal Pantsuit, bralet, necklace: @marksandspencerindia Cuff: @isharya."

She is seen quoting, "Our country needs to start talking about sex."

 




On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Milan Luthria-directorial 'Baadshaho' which also starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.

