Bollywood actress Zareen Khan ''almost' molested in Delhi

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Zareen Khan who is in news for her new release Aksar 2, was reportedly mobbed and was "almost" molested by strangers in New Delhi.According to reports , Zareen was in Delhi for some promotional events of her movie Aksar 2, which released on Friday. After the last event when Zareen left the venue , there was hardly any security. A crowd of people who had gathered at the venue started clicking her pictures incessantly . They recklessly forced their cameras in her face and she was very near to being molested. She somehow made her way out. She was angry at the team for not making proper arrangements.According to the reports, the male members of the film team too did not come forward to help her.A highly perturbed Zareen took the late night flight back to Mumbai. She was very upset about this whole incident.Image: InstagramAksar 2 which released today has Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Lillete Dubey, Mohit Madaan and S Sreesanth starring in it, apart from Zareen Khan.