Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen splits up with boyfriend Ritik Bhasin

New Delhi: Rumours have it that former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has called off her four year old relationship with boyfriend Ritik Bhasin.For those who don't know Ritik, he is a prominent restaurateur and was with Sushmita since past four years. A couple of years ago, rumours of them getting hitched were high. It was also rumoured that they would be moving together in a house of their own.However reports suggest that they haven't been seen together in the last six months. Though they do get in touch with each other once in a while but they are not going to get back in a relationship.The reason behind this break up is still unknown as Sushmita hasn't openly said anything about it.Sushmita was last seen in film No Problem in 2010.As of now she is busy in her fitness training sessions. The 42 year old beauty shared this video where she can be seen mastering the sue of a nun-chaku. Her recent posts suggest that her daughters and fitness are the topmost priorities of the actress at this stage.