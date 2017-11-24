Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen splits up with boyfriend Ritik Bhasin

For those who don't know Ritik, he is a prominent restaurateur and was with Sushmita since past four years. A couple of years ago, rumours of them getting hitched were high. It was also rumoured that they would be moving together in a house of their own.
However reports suggest that they haven't been seen together in the last six months. Though they do get in touch with each other once in a while but they are not going to get back in a relationship.
The reason behind this break up is still unknown as Sushmita hasn't openly said anything about it.
Sushmita was last seen in film No Problem in 2010.
As of now she is busy in her fitness training sessions. The 42 year old beauty shared this video where she can be seen mastering the sue of a nun-chaku. Her recent posts suggest that her daughters and fitness are the topmost priorities of the actress at this stage.
PART TWO ❤️🙏 “If you always put limits on everything you do, physical or anything else, it will spread into your work and into your life. There are no limits. There are only plateaus, and you must not stay there, you must go beyond them.” #BruceLee 👍👏👏❤️ Happy Birthday little girl...here’s to going beyond!!!!💪❤️😘💃🏻😁 I love you guys!!!!! Dugga Dugga!!!!!! Mmuuuaaah!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😇
#workinprogress 😉 Slowly but surely!!!💪😁❤️ I begin training again post all my travels to meet the body I want as my 42nd birthday month begins!!!💃🏻😍👏❤️😄 let some SAY it can’t be done...I’ll keep it simple & just DO it!!!😉😄👍 My body...My rules!! Every year I celebrate every line..be it on my body or on my face!!! I have earned them!!!💪😊😍👍 #celebratelife #celebrateyourself #birthdaymonth #renewal #rebirth ❤️💃🏻👍 yipppeeeeeee!!!!😅💃🏻❤️love u guys!!!!! Mmuuuaaaaah!!!!!
A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on
Deep conversations about life with my 8 year old Alisah!!!😇😁❤️😍 aptly kept private by the roaring of the waves!!!😇👍❤️ #sharing a magical eve of #birthday sunset!!!! Refreshed & ready!!! COME ON LIFE...Ready to dance my way to 42!!!!!👍😄💃🏻🎵❤️ #blessed #happy #energised 💪❤️💃🏻 I love you guys...feel the bliss!!! #yipppppeeeeee👏👏😍😄❤️💃🏻
