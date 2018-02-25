SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was

Although late actress Sridevi's acting debut in a leading role was with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu directed by K. Balachander in 1976, she made her first Bollywood debut only after three years with Solva Saawan with Amol Palekar. Image: Instagram
She shot to prominence as the leading actress opposite Jeetendra in the film Himmatwala in the year 1983. Image: Instagram
In the year 1984, she gave another blockbuster "Tohfa" in succession to Himmatwala, that established her as the superstar that she was . After a doing a number of movies with Jeetendra, theirs became the most popular on-screen "jodi". / Image: Instagram .
The next big thing that came in her career was "Sadma" with actor Kamal Hassan. She earned rave commendations for her role as a child-woman suffering from amnesia. This brought her to the list of critically acclaimed actors. Image: Instagram
Sridevi featured in the topmost snake film based on the concept of snake-woman (Ichhadhari naagin) titled Nagina. The song from the film "main naagin tu sapera" is still played in all the snake serials airing on small-screens. Image: Instagram
"Karma" the 1986 film that starred ensemble cast of veterans like Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Sridevi and Anupam Kher, was another superhit . Image: YouTube
Mr. India that is even today hailed as the most iconic film, brought the jodi of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi to light. She played a journalist in love with the invisible man Mr. India. Image: Instagram
1989 Film Chaalbaaz in which Sridevi portrayed double role of two starkly contrasting twin sisters, Anju and Manju again proved her mettle as an actress.
The same year her another film Chandni released in which she played the titular role with Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor, that made her popular as 'Chandni' in the households. Image: YouTube
She starred in the 1991 superhit flick Lamhe with Anil Kapoor. Image: Instagram
In the year 1992, she acted opposite the megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Khuda Gawah. She again played double role in this film. She portrayed "Benazir" an Afghani warrior and also her daughter "Mehendi". Image: YouTube
She again earned accolades with film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja opposite Anil Kapoor. Image: YouTube
Anil Kapoor -Sridevi duo was back with 1994 film Laadla in which she played a dominant rude and competitive business moghul. Image: YouTube
1997 film Judaai that starred Sridevi along with Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar again was a major blockbuster and also was her last film before her long break from movies. Image: YouTube
After 15 years she returned to the big screen with her superhit film English Vinglish that earned rave reviews for her performance. Image: YouTube
The actress who has completed 300 films, a rare milestone, was last seen as lead actress in her home production Mom./ Image: YouTube
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero which will release in December 2018 will see her for the last time on the Big Screen.