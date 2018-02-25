 SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
Search

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was

ABP News Web Desk | 25 Feb 2018 09:25 AM
SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
1

Although late actress Sridevi's acting debut in a leading role was with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu directed by K. Balachander in 1976, she made her first Bollywood debut only after three years with Solva Saawan with Amol Palekar. Image: Instagram

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
2

She shot to prominence as the leading actress opposite Jeetendra in the film Himmatwala in the year 1983. Image: Instagram

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
3

In the year 1984, she gave another blockbuster "Tohfa" in succession to Himmatwala, that established her as the superstar that she was . After a doing a number of movies with Jeetendra, theirs became the most popular on-screen "jodi". / Image: Instagram .

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
4

The next big thing that came in her career was "Sadma" with actor Kamal Hassan. She earned rave commendations for her role as a child-woman suffering from amnesia. This brought her to the list of critically acclaimed actors. Image: Instagram

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
5

Sridevi featured in the topmost snake film based on the concept of snake-woman (Ichhadhari naagin) titled Nagina. The song from the film "main naagin tu sapera" is still played in all the snake serials airing on small-screens. Image: Instagram

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
6

"Karma" the 1986 film that starred ensemble cast of veterans like Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Sridevi and Anupam Kher, was another superhit . Image: YouTube

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
7

Mr. India that is even today hailed as the most iconic film, brought the jodi of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi to light. She played a journalist in love with the invisible man Mr. India. Image: Instagram

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
8

1989 Film Chaalbaaz in which Sridevi portrayed double role of two starkly contrasting twin sisters, Anju and Manju again proved her mettle as an actress.

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
9

The same year her another film Chandni released in which she played the titular role with Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor, that made her popular as 'Chandni' in the households. Image: YouTube

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
10

She starred in the 1991 superhit flick Lamhe with Anil Kapoor. Image: Instagram

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
11

In the year 1992, she acted opposite the megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Khuda Gawah. She again played double role in this film. She portrayed "Benazir" an Afghani warrior and also her daughter "Mehendi". Image: YouTube

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
12

She again earned accolades with film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja opposite Anil Kapoor. Image: YouTube

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
13

Anil Kapoor -Sridevi duo was back with 1994 film Laadla in which she played a dominant rude and competitive business moghul. Image: YouTube

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
14

1997 film Judaai that starred Sridevi along with Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar again was a major blockbuster and also was her last film before her long break from movies. Image: YouTube

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
15

After 15 years she returned to the big screen with her superhit film English Vinglish that earned rave reviews for her performance. Image: YouTube

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
16

The actress who has completed 300 films, a rare milestone, was last seen as lead actress in her home production Mom./ Image: YouTube

SRIDEVI : The UNFORGETTABLE roles that made her the STAR that she was
17

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero which will release in December 2018 will see her for the last time on the Big Screen.

trending now

VIDEO
India's Next Superstar:
VIDEO
Sachi Ghatna: Mohammed Shami's wife claims he was planning ...
VIDEO
Boney Kapoor CRIES uncontrollably as he immerses Sridevi's ashes ...