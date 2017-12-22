Remembering Rani Mukherjee? She is back with HICCUPS.

Yes! You read that right. Much Admired Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is making a comeback in the industry with her upcoming film ‘Hichki’. What lies in her kitty this time, is definitely an overwhelming role that will be liked by all, especially the women.The trailer depicts a story of an independent woman willing to face all the struggles of her life. The ‘Babli’ of ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ is seen this time in an unconventional role portraying the character of ‘Naina Mathur’ who is suffering from neurological tourette syndrome. The irony is that despite a defect in her communication skills, she firmly says that ‘she was born to be a teacher’.Seizing the opportunity, she gets a bunch of 14 poverty stricken kids enrolled in an elite school because of ‘right to education’.Her journey as a teacher is faced with impediments that she overcomes at every stage of her life. Rani's role is seen with an optimistic attitude throughout.However, there is more to it that meets the eye. There are some tweets that indicate ‘Hichki’ is a copy of a Hollywood film ‘Front of the Class’ starring James Wolk, Treat Williams and Patricia Heaton. The leading light in both the movies suffer from the same syndrome and succeed in achieving their dreams. Check the promo here.Does Bollywood need to work on originality? Or is it just the inspiration that leads to such works? The case rests upon the audience.‘Hichki’ is Rani Mukerji’s first movie after the birth of her daughter Adira Chopra. She got married to famous Indian film director Aditya Chopra in 2014.The ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ actress is back in B-town after almost 3 years. She was last seen in Bollywood movie ‘Mardaani’ as ‘Shivani Shivaji Roy’. The movie ‘Hichki’ is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma. All set to release under the YRF banner, it will hit the theatres on 23 rd February 2018.Stay tuned for more buzzing updates!(The writer is a freelancer)