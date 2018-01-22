 Neetu Chandra lashes out at Siddharth Malhotra for offending Bhojpuri language; the latter apologises
Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra who hails from Bihar, took to social media to strongly condemn the actor's remark.

By: || Updated: 22 Jan 2018 10:55 PM
Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra took Twitter with a storm on Monday as she lashed out against actor Sidharth Malhotra for insulting Bhojpuri language.

Sidharth wo was present on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 set with his team for the promotion of his upcoming film Aiyaary, stirred a big linguistic controversy by insulting Bhojpuri.

Actor Manoj Bajpai gave him a task to speak few lines in Bhojpuri after him. Sidharth managed to repeat the lines but in the end he said that he enjoyed doing it, even though it gave him a 'latrine feeling'.

Now Neetu Chandra, who is a vocal supporter of Bhojpuri which happens to be her mother tongue, got offended by his remark and took a stand for her mother language. She took to Twitter and strongly criticised Sidharth for his insensitive remarks. She also shared the clip where Sidharth can be heard saying the alleged sentence.

She expressed her shock by saying , "SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U."

She wrote on Twitter, "So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U."

Check out her tweet and the video here.



However Sidharth has tweeted an apology if he unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people. Here is what he tweeted. 





Neetu Chandra hails from Bihar and has won a national award in production. Although, she became target of merciless trolls, she didn't back out. Despite being called as someone who is out of work, someone looking for cheap publicity, and being accused of envying Sidharth's stardom, she gave exact retribution to every troller.

Check out more tweets:

 

Hahahahaha You sound like God !! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ce3tYom1Xb

— Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018











First Published:
