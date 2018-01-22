Neetu Chandra lashes out at Siddharth Malhotra for offending Bhojpuri language; the latter apologises

Sidharth wo was present on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 set with his team for the promotion of his upcoming film Aiyaary, stirred a big linguistic controversy by insulting Bhojpuri.
Actor Manoj Bajpai gave him a task to speak few lines in Bhojpuri after him. Sidharth managed to repeat the lines but in the end he said that he enjoyed doing it, even though it gave him a 'latrine feeling'.
Now Neetu Chandra, who is a vocal supporter of Bhojpuri which happens to be her mother tongue, got offended by his remark and took a stand for her mother language. She took to Twitter and strongly criticised Sidharth for his insensitive remarks. She also shared the clip where Sidharth can be heard saying the alleged sentence.
She expressed her shock by saying , "SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U."
She wrote on Twitter, "So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U."
Check out her tweet and the video here.
So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U pic.twitter.com/dQqarHZRqM
— Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018
However Sidharth has tweeted an apology if he unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people. Here is what he tweeted.
I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments, I apologise and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way.
— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 22, 2018
Neetu Chandra hails from Bihar and has won a national award in production. Although, she became target of merciless trolls, she didn't back out. Despite being called as someone who is out of work, someone looking for cheap publicity, and being accused of envying Sidharth's stardom, she gave exact retribution to every troller.
Check out more tweets:
Haha pls. Make Bhojpuri films! Non of the educated Biharis also do it, we are the first ones n few more, that's it. That is why we got a National award as makers too !! I might help U to tell you the history of Bhojpuri n Bihar! Nalanda university , 3 dharams , Rajendra Prasad.. https://t.co/WtiwRR5IEW
— Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018
Hahahahaha You sound like God !! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ce3tYom1Xb
— Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018
Hahahahaha English ?? But he is talking in Bhojpuri which I dearly totally understand!! My attention I got from the National award I got last year as a producer which no female actor who r also producing got it my dear. I am the first one ! Anyway, that's not the point.. https://t.co/JXfM7xa1DX
— Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018
Fame n money , I already have! Decent guys don't use words like these on a National TV , especially about a language!! https://t.co/grda4HWobs
— Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018
Now means ? So when was the date to say it ? I said when I saw !! I don't watch that show.. one of the followers on this platform got this to my notice yesterday ! Also using derogatory words for an expression by a senior ?? To that expression which made me feel like.... REALLY ? https://t.co/tx9C9IDn9K
— Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018
First Published: 22 Jan 2018 10:43 PM