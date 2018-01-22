Neetu Chandra lashes out at Siddharth Malhotra for offending Bhojpuri language; the latter apologises

So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U pic.twitter.com/dQqarHZRqM