Bipasha Basu cannot stop SWOONING over Karan Singh Grover on his BIRTHDAY !

Bipasha has never shied away from expressing her love and when it is her "monkey-love's" birthday how can she keep calm ?
The actress has posted several videos and pictures of the birthday boy on her Instagram account.
Bipasha and Ayaaz brought in Karan's birthday perfectly and was he happy ? Check out his excitement yourself.
And then this happened too???? #monkeyprincebirthday @ayazkhan701 and @iamksgofficial ????????????????
It's not only Bipasha who cannot keep calm. With his funny antics Karan justifies Bipasha's "monkeylove" hashtag.
And then finally there was this romantic post captioned : "all of me loves all of you" and we totally heart them here.
All of me loves all of you❤️ Happy Birthday my sweetheart❤️#monkeyprincebirthday #monkeylove
Karan and Bipasha got married after their prolonged affair that sparked during Karan's debut film Alone opposite Bipasha, and ever since then they have been consistenly giving us major couple goals.
We wish Karan a fantastic day and err..some stability.
First Published: 23 Feb 2018 12:30 PM