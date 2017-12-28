Anushka Sharma named PETA 2017 Person of the Year

Hey guys ! The dreadful summer heat is here . And you know it's too hot to handle. So , please take a moment to think of all the birds around your home who are suffering the heat like you and a lot more because they don't have fans & AC's like you & me . Also, they don't have constant supply of water to drink like you & I . I request you all to keep drinking water outside & around your homes & offices for the birds to drink from and help them through this blistering summer 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

