Anushka Sharma named PETA 2017 Person of the Year

"Anushka Sharma is a proud animal rights proponent whose kindness and initiative know no bounds," said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Associate Director Sachin Bangera in a statement today.
The actor has also taken to Twitter to demand a ban on cruel carriage rides in Mumbai where often-lame horses are forced to haul passengers in all weather extremes without adequate rest, food or water, PETA said, adding Sharma lives with her beloved adopted dog Dude.
Past recipients of PETA's Person of the Year Award include politician Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Judge K S Radhakrishnan Panicker and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Anushka's instagram account is a proof of her love for animals.
Spent the day at Udaipur's animal rescue & shelter, @animalaid_india. Some really incredible work is being done by Jim, Erika, Claire, Neha, Raj & others. Please do visit the place or donate towards the efforts being done by them for animal care http://animalaidunlimited.org. To experience what the true power of being a human is, is to spend a day in the care of voiceless & injured animals 🙏🏼 Feeling so so blessed & inspired 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Hey guys ! The dreadful summer heat is here . And you know it's too hot to handle. So , please take a moment to think of all the birds around your home who are suffering the heat like you and a lot more because they don't have fans & AC's like you & me . Also, they don't have constant supply of water to drink like you & I . I request you all to keep drinking water outside & around your homes & offices for the birds to drink from and help them through this blistering summer 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
