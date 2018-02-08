AWWDORABLE ! This is how Anushka Sharma REACTS to HUBBY Virat Kohli's CENTURY !

An extremely proud Anushka without delay posted her story on Instagram and all that the overwhelmed actress could write was "What a guy ", "Ufff! what a guy !"
Check out her story here:
On Virat's last century too Anushka was the same fangirl !
Everytime Anushka expresses her sentiments on Virat's century, Virushka fans cannot stop crooning. Indeed , "What a guy " she has married !
Anushka is lately making news for her unconventional role in her upcoming horror flick 'Pari'.
First Published: 08 Feb 2018 12:17 PM