 AWWDORABLE ! This is how Anushka Sharma REACTS to HUBBY Virat Kohli's CENTURY !
Anushka Sharma could not hide the fan-girl in her when hubby scored a century against SA in Cape Town !

By: || Updated: 08 Feb 2018 12:19 PM
Image: Instagram

New Delhi: As billions of Indians cheered for their skipper Virat Kohli when he lifted his bat in the air to mark his century in the third ODI against South Africa, wife Anushka Sharma was busy taking screen shots of him on her TV set.

An extremely proud  Anushka without delay posted her story on Instagram and all that the overwhelmed actress could write was "What a guy ", "Ufff! what a guy !"

Check out her story here:

century

Century 1

On Virat's last century too Anushka was the same fangirl !


 Virushka !

Virsuh 12

Everytime Anushka expresses her sentiments on Virat's century, Virushka fans cannot stop crooning. Indeed , "What a guy " she has married !

Anushka is lately making news for her unconventional role in her upcoming horror flick 'Pari'.

