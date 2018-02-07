PARI TEASER: Anushka Sharma makes us CRINGE with HORROR !

Anushka Sharma's upcoming release Pari has got us chilled with horror. The actress shared the teaser of the film and it looks quite promising as a horror movie. An eerie house and spooky sequences combined with Anushka's demeanor can give you the chills.
It is the last scene of the trailer with Anushka's blood-curdling look which cringes us till within.
Check out the trailer yourself but watch your back.
As Anushka said, it is not a fairytale.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 07 Feb 2018 03:16 PM