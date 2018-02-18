Bollywood actress Amy Jackson is DATING this MULTI-MILLIONAIRE British man !

Well it has now been long since she broke up with Prateik and the fresh rumour is that she is dating a British multi-millionaire , George Panayiotou. Amy and George met through a common friend in London and the two instantly clicked.
A look at her Instagram profile speaks volumes about the new found relationship.
Tulum, you’ve been magical ✨
The look of sheer joy after making it down the kids slope. G was not impressed ????
Amy is currently busy with Supergirl season three at CW. She will also star in Rajnikanth's 2.0.
Stay tuned for a sneak peak into tomorrow’s episode of @supergirlcw - #TheLegion has arrived!
First Published: 18 Feb 2018 01:25 PM