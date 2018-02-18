 Bollywood actress Amy Jackson is DATING this MULTI-MILLIONAIRE British man !
Amy and George met through a common friend in London and the two instantly clicked.

By: || Updated: 18 Feb 2018 02:06 PM
Amy Jackson has found love again. Image: Instagram (@iamamyjackson)

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember Amy Jackson? The beautiful British actress who is known less for her stint in Bollywood and more for her fling with actor Prateik Babbar.

Well it has now been long since she broke up with Prateik and the fresh rumour is that she is dating a British multi-millionaire , George Panayiotou.  Amy and George met through a common friend in London and the two instantly clicked.

A look at her Instagram profile speaks volumes about the new found relationship.



Memories to last a lifetime ✨????


A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on










Tulum, you’ve been magical ✨

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on






The look of sheer joy after making it down the kids slope. G was not impressed ????

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on


Amy is currently busy with Supergirl season three at CW. She will also star in Rajnikanth's 2.0.












