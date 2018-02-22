OH NO ! Deepika Padukone INJURED and Irrfan Khan down with JAUNDICE !

@

Pushing back film by a few months, @irrfank down with jaundice and @deepikapadukone with resurfaced back issue caused during Padmaavat. While prepping, was transported to Maqbool days. Stunning look tests, can’t wait to start shoot. Sending pyaar & duaaen to my Ustara and Afshan.

— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) February 21, 2018



So amusing to find out that everyone except me knows the title of my upcoming film! This is absolutely false news, the movie is not titled 'Rani' and it is not based on Sapna Didi's life.https://t.co/fCxRWACp2lhttps://t.co/P4r8sf4Uqbhttps://t.co/HhgUlIOo5p



— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) February 18, 2018



We cannot wait to watch Vishal's Ustara and Afshan to recreate their Piku magic !

In a bad news for the fans of Deepika Padukone, the actress is unwell with a back problem. A back injury that happened on the sets of Padmaavat has resurfaced causing her next film to get postponed.Deepika's next film is going to be with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan will be starring opposite her once again. However , even Irrfan Khan is down with jaundice.With both the actors unwell , Vishal has postponed the film.He tweeted : "Pushing back film by a few months,irrfank down with jaundice anddeepikapadukone with resurfaced back issue caused during Padmaavat. While prepping, was transported to Maqbool days. Stunning look tests, can’t wait to start shoot. Sending pyaar & duaaen to my Ustara and Afshan.Rumours that Vishal Bhardwaj's next film with Deepika Padukone is titled ' Rani' and is based on gangster Sapna Didi's life, were going rife over past couple of days.However Vishal took to twitter to quash the rumours. He tweeted: "So amusing to find out that everyone except me knows the title of my upcoming film! This is absolutely false news, the movie is not titled 'Rani' and it is not based on Sapna Didi's life."