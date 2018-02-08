TRAILER OUT : Ajay Devgn back to his forte with 'RAID' !

Changes are sweeping in Bollywood cinema. After the likes of Toilet, Padman and Pink, we will be witnessing ‘Raid’ another atypical one on March 16.Ajay Devgn who has previously stirred us with films like Gangajal, Satyagrah, Raajneeti and Singham , is back as a suave Income Tax officer who entertains no claptrap, in this new flick.Raid , the film, is based on the most high profile income-tax raid that happened in UP in the 1980s. The movie that is helmed by Rajkumar Gupta is his first with Ajay . The former had earlier admitted that Ajay who has played a uniformed officer multiple number of times, was difficult to lure. After delivering a hilarious performance in Golmaal Again which was a record breaking success, this immediate switch to a serious role, is exactly why Ajay Devgn is considered the most versatileAfter doing multiple of powerful films on administration and politics, Ajay has got such a grip on this genre, that only he can do justice to it. The trailer that was out a couple of days ago has left the viewers speechless and is getting wonderful reactions from the viewers.The pair of Ajay and Ileana are back together after Baadshaho and are the best fit in their roles. Although Ajay hasn’t been given much credit on the romantic front of his films, but it really amazes us to see how comfortably he develops a chemistry with any actress he works with- one of the reasons Ileana and Ajay look absolutely convincing in their parts.Loaded with powerful dialogues and numbing performances, the trailer looks so promising that we already have high expectations from it. We can hardly wait for Ajay to deliver his another collared act and to ‘raid’ our minds !Check out the trailer :