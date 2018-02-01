OOPS ! Shahid Kapoor gets wife Mira all tangled up at RAMP !

The much adored couple of B-Town Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput strutted the ramps of Lakme Fashion Week with utter perfection and were the showstoppers.Walking the ramp for Anita Dongre in off-white shades, the duo looked every bit graceful and elegant. Not only their attires but it was the sizzling chemistry of the two that set the ramp on fire.However after the walk, Shahid holds Mira hands and gets her to twirl. Mira who was equally surprised as the audience, tried to be a game.However this impromptu act went wrong because Shahid twirled her with her right arm, the one on which she was carrying her elegant dupatta. As she completed one circle she did get stuck for a second but that was too short to be noticed. However Shahid twirls her again this time in the opposite direction and poor Mira is all caught up in her dupatta. Her face gets totally covered up and there goes her graceful look ! Shahid breaks into a laughter as he tries to untangle his wife.The couple immediately take control of the situation and appear all composed. They are soon back to posing for the camera. After a while the two have a short discussion and again they can be seen laughing.Check out the funny yet adorable video here:We are just happy to see this jolly couple.Walking hand in hand the two looked so smitten by love that we could just swoon over them. Check out more pictures of the love birds at LFW 2018 here: