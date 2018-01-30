Ranveer gets first 'award' for 'Padmaavat' from Big B







Mujhe mera award mil gaya...😇🙏🏽 @amitabhbachchan

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 29, 2018 at 11:42am PST







.@RanveerOfficial told me today that he's eagerly awaiting @SrBachchan sir's reaction to his performance in #Padmaavat .."I really really look up to Mr Bachchan. His opinion matters to me a lot."#TalkingFilms



— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) January 29, 2018





This is amazing @RanveerOfficial .... Now the whole world is curious to know what did @SrBachchan Sir say in his letter to you... :)

— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) January 30, 2018

Actor Ranveer Singh has received a letter of appreciation from megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He calls it his "award".Ranveer shared a glimpse of the letter on Twitter and Instagram, but did not reveal the content written by Big B in it."Mujhe mera award mil gaya. Amitabh Bachchan. (I have got my award)," Ranveer wrote alongside the photograph of the letter.The letter comes in the wake of the appreciation Ranveer has been getting for his portrayal of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in "Padmaavat", a magnum opus by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh, since its release on January 25, had minted Rs 114 crore till January 28 -- despite some states deciding against its screening in view of protests by Shri Rajput Karni Sena.It is based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's famed "Padmavat".For Ranveer, along with the acclaim that his portrayal has brought to him, the film has spelt success at the box office as it delivered his career-best opening on Day 1 -- Rs 19 crore.His biggest single-day collection of Rs 32 crore was registered on Republic Day on January 26. And "Padmaavat" has also marked his fastest Rs 100-crore mark in four days.