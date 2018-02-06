Hrithik Roshan's FIRST LOOK from SUPER 30 revealed

New Delhi: The much awaited film of Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan based on mathematician Anand Kumar will be releasing next year in January.The first look of Hrithik as Anand has surfaced recently and has become the talk of the town. Hrithik in full beard, moustache and uncombed hair looks totally transformed.According to the reports that are doing rounds, it is Hrithik Roshan's look for Super 30.If that is true, it is a clincher from Hrithik's side against all those who were questioning whether choosing him for the biopic was a right decision.With his built up body and exquisite Greek looks, he was being said to be a wrong choice for playing a simple man in his middle age.However, in the picture Hrithik looks nowhere near to Anand Kumar, but still looks quite convincing for a teacher.The film will be releasing next year and is based on the life of Mathematician from Bihar who transformed the lives of economically challenged students by providing low cost tuition for IIT JEE.