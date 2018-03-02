Hrithik Roshan gets nostalgic after Sridevi's demise; shares this rare picture

Veteran actress Sridevi was unquestionably loved by all those who knew her.Post her tragic demise, Bollywood has been remembering her every now and then.Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who gave his very first acting shot with Sridevi shared an emotional note.He wrote: "I loved her, admired her so much. My first ever acting shot was with Sri Devi, I was nervous in front of her and I remember her shaking her hands pretending to be nervous cause of me, just to boost my confidence. We had to laugh, and she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you mam.."He also shared this rare picture from the sets. It is indeed heart melting to see Sridevi laughing so freely.We cannot thank Hrithik enough for this picture.Check it out.