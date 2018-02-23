The sets of Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' adorned by three lovely kids

Akshay Kumar’s recent Instagram post unveiled three world’s cutest actors who will be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Kesari’. The people can’t stop gushing over these kids. On the other hand, Akshay is not far behind, he is donning the look of Sikh warrior flawlessly. Like it was tailor-made for him.

He posted a picture with the kids, captioning it, “ Innocent smiles galore on set today! Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India.”

Akshay stole many hearts as ‘Happy’ in Singh is King and he is ready to do it again. This is the third time where he will be seen in the avatar of a Sikh, after 'Singh Is Kinng' and 'Singh Is Bling'.

The storyline of Kesari will be based on the ‘Battle of Saragarhi’, which was fought in 1897, between Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and Pashtun Orakzai tribesmen.





Kesari stars Parineeti Chopra in lead role but her look is yet to be revealed. But surely the look will be as phenomenal as Akshay’s heavy turban and a full beard avatar. The movie is being directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.





Akshay is delivering hits after hits at the box office. His movies are commercially as well as critically acclaimed. His drive to do something unique in every movie is enough to lure audiences towards the theaters.

The movie is slated to release on 21st March 2019