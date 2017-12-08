Abhishek Bachchan SILENCES A TROLL questioning daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 'NORMAL CHILDHOOD''



New Delhi: Being a celebrity is difficult. Facing trolls and criticisms is something celebrities are used to, but when it comes to their loved ones they have to speak up.Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan just silenced a woman who was trying to troll his six year old. Using wit over anger Abhishek managed to gracefully fend off the troller.A woman was apparently annoyed at Aaradhya accompanying her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan everywhere she goes. Aaradhya has recently made appearance at a family wedding in Mangalore and also at a charity event with Aishwarya. She was also seen at The Cannes previously. The woman targeted the Bachchans for carrying the child everywhere they go. She questioned whether they send her to a school or not? She went on to say that Aaradhya is not having a normal childhood.She wrote "@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood.”Now we all know that Abhishek is a doting dad and cannot bear a single finger pointing at her daughter. Abhishek had to reply to the woman. He wrote : " Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet", hinting at the errors in her comment.The woman has now locked her tweets after she got exact retribution from the actor.