BMC demolishes illegal construction at Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Vfx office

Reportedly, the Red Chillies Vfx office in Goregaon had an illegal construction of cafeteria on the fourth floor.Confirming the news, an official statement from Red Chillies said that they are the tenants, not owner of the property mentioned."Red chillies Vfx is a tenant and not the owner of the property mentioned. The building has an open area outside with seating which employees use for eating food that they get from home. It is not an operational canteen. The part, which the BMC has demolished, are the energy saving solar panels, which provide clean energy to the entire Vfx building. Red Chillies Vfx is taking this up with the concerned authorities at the BMC," the statement read.On that note, earlier in 2015, the BMC officials demolished a steel ramp outside the Bollywood superstar's bungalow 'Mannat', which was allegedly an illegal construction too.