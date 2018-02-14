Blackmail: Irrfan Khan shares first teaser



The teaser of my next film, a quirky comedy titled #Blackमेल. Directed by #AbhinayDeo. Produced by @tseries & RDP Motion Pictures. Trailer on Feb 22 https://t.co/P8AQ30PlDb pic.twitter.com/T64Y09kBHS

— Irrfan (@irrfank) February 14, 2018

In the teaser, we can see the 'Hindi Medium' star, who is half-naked, wearing only boxers, being chased by a few men. His face is covered with a shopping bag.Irrfan took to social media to share the teaser as he wrote, "The teaser of my next film, a quirky comedy titled #Blackmail. Directed by #AbhinayDeo. Produced by @tseries & RDP Motion Pictures. Trailer on Feb 22"Directed by 'Delly Belly' director Abhinay Deo, the film also stars Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao.'Blackmail' is slated to release on April 6.