'Black Panther' breaks box-office records in debut weekend

The Ryan Coogler-directorial has blown away the record for the largest opening for an African-American director which belonged to F. Gary Gray and 'The Fate of the Furious', which opened to $98 million last April, reports CNN.The Chadwick Boseman starrer film set a new record for a February opening, besting 'Deadpool', which started with $132.4 million and $152.2 million for the same three- and four-day weekend in 2016.It's also the third-biggest opening for a superhero movie: 'The Avengers' opened with $80 million and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' opened with $84 million.