 'Black Panther' breaks box-office records in debut weekend
  'Black Panther' breaks box-office records in debut weekend

'Black Panther' breaks box-office records in debut weekend

'Black Panther' receives the fifth-biggest opening of all time

Updated: 19 Feb 2018 05:34 PM
'Black Panther' breaks box-office records in debut weekend

Image- ANI

Washington D.C. [USA]: The Disney-Marvel movie 'Black Panther' has received the fifth-biggest opening of all time by raking in a whopping $192 million in the debut weekend.

The Ryan Coogler-directorial has blown away the record for the largest opening for an African-American director which belonged to F. Gary Gray and 'The Fate of the Furious', which opened to $98 million last April, reports CNN.

The Chadwick Boseman starrer film set a new record for a February opening, besting 'Deadpool', which started with $132.4 million and $152.2 million for the same three- and four-day weekend in 2016.

It's also the third-biggest opening for a superhero movie: 'The Avengers' opened with $80 million and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' opened with $84 million.

