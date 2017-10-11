BIgg Boss 11: Zubair Khan Reveals How Much He Was Paid For The Show

Zubair said, “The contract was of two years. I would have gotten Rs 25,000 every week. After two years, I would have gotten Rs 50,000 every month. Free ka paisa kisko bura lagta hai!” according to report published in Hindustan Times.He got evicted from the show after getting least number of votes among the nominated contestants.It was publicised on the show that Zubair is relative of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was said to be relative of Dawood’s sister Haseena Parker as well.After coming out of the house, in a video circulated on social media, Zubair claimed that he is not relative of any don and channel framed him as a relative of Dawood. His life got spoiled after an article published in 2011 which mentioned him as a relative of don. He claimed that the show is fake and contestants are given dialogues. Contestants are asked to abuse and fight on the show to get TRP.He further said, “The contestants are mentally prepared, brainwashed. They don’t give access to any clocks or watches or TV. They get taken to 2-3 different hotels. I wasn’t getting a chance to retaliate, so I took all my pills.”Zubair also filed a complaint against Bigg Boss host Salman Khan at Lonavala Police station.