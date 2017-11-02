BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta tries to escape the house, ready to pay Rs 2 Crore penalty

Vikas was targeted after the luxury bidget task. When asked by Bigg Boss to know the worst performer during the task, housemates take Vikas Gupta's name.One door was left open by the security crew by mistake. Vikas got to know it and tried to escape the house after housemates fell asleep at night. Vikas was spotted running and called by Bigg Boss inside the house. In the confession room, Vikas says that he is ready to pay Rs 2 Crore penalty for breaching the contract as he wants to quit the show.However, Bigg Boss gives him time to think over his decision to quit the show. Well! This is not the first time when Vikas made unsuccessful attempt to escape the Bigg Boss house. He tried earlier as well but had been caught by the security.Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.