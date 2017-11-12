Bigg Boss 11: Meet the new CAPTAIN of the house

Audience is glued to the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 11 due to its content. Now! Taking another twist in the house, two contestants have been out this week including ‘Captain’ Sabyasachi.Bandgi Kalra has become new captain of the house. Sabyasachi had got maximum support and made captain of the house; winning over Aakash and Bandgi in luxury budget task last week.Priyank. Benafsha, Sapna and Mehzabin were four contestants who had been nominated this week. But, Bigg Boss nominated two contestants Sabyasachi and Mehzabin in ‘Weekend ka Vaar.Three ‘Padosi’ contestants are already out among four who entered in the house. Luv is the only ‘Padosi’ left in the house.