Bigg Boss 11: Meet the new CAPTAIN of the house

Bandgi Kalra has become new captain of the house. Sabyasachi had got maximum support and made captain of the house; winning over Aakash and Bandgi in luxury budget task last week.
Priyank. Benafsha, Sapna and Mehzabin were four contestants who had been nominated this week. But, Bigg Boss nominated two contestants Sabyasachi and Mehzabin in ‘Weekend ka Vaar.
Three ‘Padosi’ contestants are already out among four who entered in the house. Luv is the only ‘Padosi’ left in the house.
First Published: 12 Nov 2017 07:05 PM